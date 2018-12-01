Abstract

This paper contributes to the ongoing discussion on the tentative target reliability levels for the design of structures and calibration of codes. The proposed extension of the existing approaches for code optimisation allows a consistent calibration of codes through all levels of design. The basis is taken from the normative decision theory as the rational strategy for taking decisions under risk. The method proposed supports code-making by optimizing reliability elements accounting for i) the safety format adopted in the code, ii) the design level that is regulated, and iii) the differences among the design cases regulated by the same code. Some of the decision theoretical aspects that are object of discussions in the research community are addressed. The work aims at providing a more robust and transparent background to target reliabilities in design standards.

