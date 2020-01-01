|
Rogers AH, Zegel M, Tran JK, Zvolensky MJ, Vujanovic AA. Addict. Behav. 2020; 107: e106415.
University of Houston, Department of Psychology, United States. Electronic address: aavujano@central.uh.edu.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32247252
Firefighters are an understudied population that reports high rates of alcohol use and hazardous drinking. Pain, which is also commonly experienced by firefighters, may be associated with alcohol use and alcohol use motives, as research among the general population suggests that pain is associated with coping-oriented drinking. Pain-related anxiety, reflecting a tendency to respond to pain with anxiety or fear, may link pain to coping-oriented drinking among firefighters. Therefore, the current study examined the moderating role of pain-related anxiety on the association between pain intensity and alcohol use motives as well as alcohol use severity. The sample was comprised of 189 (Mage = 40.33, SD = 9.97, 89.9% male) firefighters.
Alcohol; Alcohol use motives; Firefighter; Pain; Pain-related anxiety