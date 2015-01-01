|
Citation
|
Castellucci HI, Bravo G, Arezes PM, Lavallière M. BMC Geriatr. 2020; 20(1): e125.
|
Affiliation
|
Centre de recherche-Charles-Le Moyne-Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean sur les innovations en santé (CRCSIS), Longueuil, Canada. martin_lavalliere@uqac.ca.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32245367
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: With the aging of the population, the number of older drivers is on the rise. This poses significant challenges for public health initiatives, as older drivers have a relatively higher risk for collisions. While many studies focus on developing screening tools to identify medically at-risk drivers, little research has been done to develop training programs or interventions to promote, maintain or enhance driving-related abilities among healthy individuals. The purpose of this systematic review is to synopsize the current literature on interventions that are tailored to improve driving in older healthy individuals by working on components of safe driving such as: self-awareness, knowledge, behaviour, skills and/or reducing crash/collision rates in healthy older drivers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Collisions; Elderly drivers; Prevention; Road safety