Citation
Cheng X, Bu H, Duan W, He A, Zhang Y. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e439.
Affiliation
Goizueta Business School, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32245407
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a global issue among the elderly. The number of older people committing suicide is proliferating, and the elderly suicide rate is the highest among all age groups in China. A better understanding of the possible protective factors against suicidal ideation is necessary to facilitate prevention and intervention efforts. The objectives of the present study are threefold. First, this study aims to examine the psychometric properties of the three-dimensional inventory of character strengths (TICS) with a sample of older adults. Second, this study intends to investigate correlations among suicide ideation, wellbeing, and character strengths. Third, the study seeks to explore the possible protective roles of the three character strengths and wellbeing in explaining suicidal ideation among older adults.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Character strengths; China; Life satisfaction; Psychometric; Suicidal ideation