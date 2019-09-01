Abstract

PURPOSE: To investigate the orthopedic injuries sustained while driving and using social media on cellular phones from an orthopedic resident's perspective.



METHODS: A total of 118 patients who presented with a history of road traffic accident secondary to social media usage and suffered from fractures were included in this cross-sectional study. These patients were reported from October 2018 to April 2019. We collected the data including the type of collision, type of social media usage during driving, location of injury, wearing of safety equipment's such as helmet and seat belt during driving.



RESULTS: The mean age of patients was (34.86 ± 12.73) (range 15-71) years. The common types of accident on the basis of collision of vehicles were: car versus motorbike 45 (38.1%), motorbike versus motorbike 28 (23.7%), and motorbike versus pedestrian 22 (18.6%). Most of the accidents (61, 51.7%) occurred due to mistake of motor-bikers. Out of them, 44 (37.3%) occurred on traffic signals, followed by 29 (24.6%) while driving on main roads. The common timing of accident was normal hours with frequency of 44 (37.3%), followed by 39 (33.1%) at late night. According to fracture type, closed injuries were 98 (83.1%) and open fractures were 20 (16.9%). The most common fracture was clavicular fracture (21, 22.5%) followed by soft tissue injury in 19 (16.1%) patients. The most common social media application usage during driving was Facebook 43 (36.4%), followed by Whatsapp 24 (20.3%), Google 19 (16.1%), and Instagram 15 (12.7%).



CONCLUSION: This study provides evidence that social media usage while driving put the drivers and other road users' lives at high risk. The most common social media addiction while driving is Facebook and Whatsapp. So there is a need to make strict rules and penalties for using cell phone during driving so as to save the lives of drivers and other people using road.



