|
Citation
|
Weigard AS, Hardee JE, Zucker RA, Heitzeg MM, Beltz AM. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 210: e107955.
|
Affiliation
|
University of Michigan, Department of Psychology, East Hall, 530 Church Street, Ann Arbor, MI, 48109, United States.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32247248
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Youth who experience puberty earlier than their peers are at heightened risk for substance use during adolescence. However, little is known about whether pubertal timing exacerbates effects of relevant early risk factors, such as family substance use history, as predicted by the "accentuation hypothesis". Using longitudinal data from youth with and without a family history of alcohol use disorder (AUD FHx), we evaluated whether pubertal timing intensifies preexisting familial risk effects on late adolescent substance use.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescence; Alcohol use disorder; Familial risk factors; Growth models; Puberty; Substance abuse