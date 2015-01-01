|
Longo DL, Oliveira SS, Kuchler EC, Paula-Silva FWG, Lucisano MP, Nelson-Filho P, de Queiroz AM, Bezerra Silva RA. Indian J. Dent. Res. 2020; 31(1): 109-112.
Department of Pediatric Dentistry, School of Dentistry of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo, Ribeirão Preto, SP, Brasil.
(Copyright © 2020, Indian Society for Dental Research)
32246691
AIM: The aim of this study was to evaluate demographic and clinical factors involved in the immediate seeking of care after traumatic dental injury (TDI) in Brazilian children.
Attitude; traumatic dental injuries; traumatized teeth