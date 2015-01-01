Abstract

AIM: The aim of this study was to evaluate demographic and clinical factors involved in the immediate seeking of care after traumatic dental injury (TDI) in Brazilian children.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Records from 74 patients, age ranged 1-11 years, who sought treatment at the School of Dentistry of Ribeirão Preto at University of São Paulo, Brazil, were collected. Data was analyzed using the Epi Info 7.0 software by t-test, odds ratio calculation, Chi-square, or Fisher's exact tests.



RESULTS: Twenty-three (31.1%) sought dental treatment immediately and 51 (68.9%) did not seek dental treatment immediately. The most common type of trauma was lateral luxation (44.6%). In primary teeth, 31 cases (60.78%) involved the soft tissue and 16 (39.2%) involved hard tissue injuries. While in permanent teeth, 20 cases (40%) involved soft tissue and 24 (60%) involved hard tissue injuries had more traumas in the hard tissue (P = 0.04). The type of injury and dentition was not associated with the time that the guardians sought dental treatment (P > 0.05). None of the factors were involved in immediately seeking care after TDI.



CONCLUSION: Moreover, the majority of parents/caregivers did not immediately seek dental treatment after TDI, regardless of the type of injury.

