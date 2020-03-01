|
Citation
Goodcase ET, Toews ML, Perez-Brena NJ, Faflick N. J. Adolesc. 2020; 81: 1-6.
Affiliation
Kansas State University, United States.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32247190
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Dating violence is a common problem among adolescents, particularly among Latinx pregnant and parenting adolescents, and can be detrimental to adolescent parents and their children. However, little is known about whether different forms of dating violence behaviors are stable over time or what influences changes in these behaviors. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to use an exploratory autoregressive cross-lag path model to analyze whether conflict resolution, verbally abusive, and physically abusive behaviors were stable over time and whether these behaviors predicted one another in the future.
Language: en
Keywords
Abuse; Adolescent parent; Conflict resolution; Cross-lag; Teen dating violence