Abstract

Cycling as a green and environmentally friendly way of traffic is gradually favored by more and more people, but there is few safe navigation system suitable for cycling currently. Therefore, the paper designs a real intelligent navigation system based on "audio navigation" with simple structure, practical functions and high reliability. The system adopts the integrated solution of "smart hardware + APP + data platform". It solves the shortcomings of traditional auditory navigation, ensures that users pay attention to the road surface, reduces traffic hazards, and provides users with a safe and convenient travel experience.

Language: en