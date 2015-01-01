Abstract

Water inrush is a kind of serious hazards for underground mining works. Moreover, it is extremely difficult to be predicted. Designing the rescue plan is also difficult being ignorant of the flux or even the exact location of water inrush. In this paper, a recognition procedure is introduced to determine the location and flux of water inrush using its spreading process in underground mine. Four steps are included in this procedure. Firstly, a set of water inrush is created that involves the possible cases obtained according to hydrogeologic conditions and mining works. Secondly, the spreading process of inrush water is computed. Then clusters of water spreading processes and water inrush cases are created on account of similarities. Lastly, recognition algorithms are used to determine which cluster includes the most similar cases with the happened one represented using monitor data. As results, the location and flux can be determined using this recognized cluster. This proposed recognition procedure is illustrated to be efficient in a coal mine in the North China. The similar cases in the set of water inrush can be fast recognized to determine the flux and the location. This recognition process provides a framework for rapid response after water inrush happens.

Language: en