Abstract

This article analyses gender differences in occupational accidents from three research areas in which differences have been found: occupational stress, personality and driving patterns. Specifically, it uses the Job Demand-Control Model (JDC) and adds neuroticism and conscientiousness as personality variables related to accidents. Survey data were collected using an anonymous questionnaire, and the sample consisted of 652 workers (52.5% men, with an average of 38.1 years of age, S.D. = 10.7). Hierarchical linear regression was employed to prove the relationships (direct and interaction effects) to predict the number of accidents (occupational accidents and incidents and commuting accidents). To identify gender influences, separate analyses were undertaken for female and male workers. The results demonstrate that demands and control, measured with the Job Content Questionnaire, are not related to accidents, although they are related to working hours, kms to work and job position. With regard to personality variables, neuroticism modulates the effect of job control, but only among women. Conscientiousness is also directly related to accidents and modulates the effect of job demands and job control, with differences between men and women. These results indicate three-way interactions (stressors × personality × gender), so far unexplored, but which coincide with research in other areas and reinforce the importance of developing a gender perspective in the study of occupational accidents.

