Li Z, Xu WA. Safety Sci. 2020; 124: e104575.
Considering the differences in the individual characteristics of pedestrians and the influence factors of buildings, we proposed a safety evacuation model for limited spaces. Evacuation efficiency, bottleneck area density, escape route characteristics, and similar factors were analyzed on the basis of different exit widths and operating doors.
Cellular automata model; Exit design scheme; Individual utility; Limited-space buildings; Pedestrian evacuation; Traffic safety