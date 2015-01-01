|
Citation
|
Dinh DD, Vũ NH, McIlroy RC, Plant KA, Stanton NA. Safety Sci. 2020; 124: e104587.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This paper examines the roles of fatalistic beliefs on attitudes towards traffic safety and pedestrian behaviour using the data from a questionnaire survey with a sample of 835 road users in Vietnam. A multidimensional fatalism scale was used to measure distinct facets of fatalistic beliefs. The data showed that fatalism could be represented by four factors including divine control (a belief in divine influence over one's life), luck, internality (or locus of control), and general fatalism.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Fatalism; Pedestrian behaviour; Traffic safety attitudes