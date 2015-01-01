Abstract

In this paper a systematic literature review on safety and risk assessment at ports storing and transferring liquefied natural gas (LNG) has been performed. In addition, regulations, standards and guidelines for assessing hazards and risks of LNG storage at ports and during bunkering are presented. Legislation on safety concerns LNG storage tanks, trucks, buffer ships and LNG fuelled ships. 35 legislation documents have been analyzed and reviewed in this paper. A further literature review has been conducted; 23 articles in English were selected for final analysis, distributed between the years 2008 and 2018. The analysis pointed out scientific and harmonization gaps. Safety and hazard zones should be further studied and investigated, in case of various LNG bunkering modes and storage capacities.

Language: en