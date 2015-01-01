|
Citation
|
Bøylestad L, Stray-Pedersen A, Vege Å, Osberg S, Rognum TO. Acta Paediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, OSLO, Norway.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32248546
|
Abstract
|
AIM: This study reviewed cases of sudden unexpected child deaths in Norway to determine the significance of death-scene investigations (DSIs) in establishing cause and manner of death, and thereby it's relevance to legal protection.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accidental suffocation; Death-scene investigation; Sudden infant death syndrome; Sudden unexplained child death; Unexpected child death