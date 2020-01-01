|
Citation
Rai A, Kuroda Y, Khanduja V. Arthroscopy 2020; 36(4): 928-929.
Affiliation
Young Adult Hip Service, Department of Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgery, Addenbrooke's-Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, England.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32247418
Abstract
The prospective study “Reaction Time and Brake Pedal Depression Following Arthroscopic Hip Surgery: A prospective Case-Control Study” by Balazs addresses an important research question pertaining to the post- operative concerns of many patients undergoing hip arthroscopy for femoroacetabular impingement. As acknowledged by the authors, the incapacity to drive places a significant number of limitations on patients’ lives. This study attempts to elucidate the ability of pa- tients to safely brake in the face of simulated hazards on the road preoperatively and postoperatively, as well as to compare these with age- and sex-matched controls.
