SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Smigelsky MA, Jardin C, Nieuwsma JA, Brancu M, Meador KG, Molloy KG, Elbogen EB. Depress. Anxiety 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, North Carolina.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/da.23013

PMID

32248664

Abstract

BACKGROUND: United States military veterans experience disproportionate rates of suicide relative to the general population. Evidence suggests religion and spirituality may impact suicide risk, but less is known about which religious/spiritual factors are most salient. The present study sought to identify the religious/spiritual factors most associated with the likelihood of having experienced suicidal ideation and attempting suicide in a sample of recent veterans.

METHODS: Data were collected from 1002 Iraq/Afghanistan-era veterans (Mage  = 37.68; 79.6% male; 54.1% non-Hispanic White) enrolled in the ongoing Veterans Affairs Mid-Atlantic Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Center multi-site Study of Post-Deployment Mental Health.

RESULTS: In multiple regression models with stepwise deletion (p < .05), after controlling for depression and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) diagnoses, independent variables that demonstrated a significant effect on suicidal ideation were perceived lack of control and problems with self-forgiveness. After controlling for age, PTSD diagnosis, and substance use problems, independent variables that demonstrated a significant effect on suicide attempt history were perceived as punishment by God and lack of meaning/purpose.

CONCLUSIONS: Clinical screening for spiritual difficulties may improve detection of suicidality risk factors and refine treatment planning. Collaboration with spiritual care providers, such as chaplains, may enhance suicide prevention efforts.

© 2020 Wiley Periodicals, Inc.


Language: en

Keywords

PTSD/posttraumatic stress disorder; chaplaincy; coping; moral injury; religion; resilience; self-harm; spirituality; suicide; trauma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print