Maples-Keller JL, Post LM, Price M, Goodnight JM, Burton MS, Yasinski CW, Michopoulos V, Stevens JS, Hinrichs R, Rothbaum AO, Hudak L, Houry D, Jovanovic T, Ressler K, Rothbaum BO. Depress. Anxiety 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, School of Medicine, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
32248637
BACKGROUND: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is linked to a specific event, providing the opportunity to intervene in the immediate aftermath of trauma to prevent the development of this disorder. A previous trial demonstrated that trauma survivors who received three sessions of modified prolonged exposure therapy demonstrated decreased PTSD and depression prospectively compared to assessment only. The present study investigated the optimal dosing of this early intervention to test one versus three sessions of exposure therapy in the immediate aftermath of trauma.
Language: en
|
PTSD; early intervention; prolonged exposure; secondary prevention