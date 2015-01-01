|
Zawisza TT, Burgason KA. Crime Prev. Community Safety 2020; 22(1): 1-16.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group -- Palgrave-Macmillan)
Much of the research conducted on aggressive behavior outside of bars has been limited to large entertainment districts outside the USA. These studies consistently show that overcrowding and lack of patron control are main contributors to aggressive behavior. The purpose of this study was to determine if effective place managers and guardians could mitigate acts of aggression in smaller entertainment areas. Based on the work of Townsley and Grimshaw (Crime Prev Community Saf 15(1):23-47, 2013), observations of aggressive behavior were conducted on one street block in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday night/Saturday mornings, over a 6-week period, totaling 24 h.
