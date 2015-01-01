SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mastrocinque JM, Hartwell T, Metzger JW, Carapella-Johnson R, Navratil PK, Cerulli C. Homicide Stud. 2020; 24(2): 107-126.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1088767918807263

unavailable

This article presents results from seven focus groups (n = 27) with families and friends bereaved by homicide or suicide of a loved one, and focuses on spirituality and religion in the aftermath of these traumatic deaths. In exploring how these deaths affected participants' spirituality and religion, several themes emerged: parental spirituality and intuition, finding comfort, internal challenges with spirituality and religion, and connection with spiritual and religious communities. Experiences and recommendations for responders are discussed. This research draws comparisons between homicides and suicides to elucidate participants' unique spiritual and religious needs and better inform tailored approaches.


Language: en
