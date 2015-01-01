|
Citation
|
Zimmerman GM, Fridel EE. Homicide Stud. 2020; 24(2): 151-177.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
There is virtually no information on the relevance of contextual gun availability for homicide-suicide, or on whether ecological gun availability distinguishes homicide-suicide from homicide-only and suicide-only. This study addresses these gaps in the literature. Data from the National Violent Death Reporting System includes 2,535 homicide-suicides, 28,027 homicides, and 138,948 suicides across 1,584 counties and 50 U.S. states from 2003 to 2015.
Language: en