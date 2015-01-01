Abstract

Understanding and analyzing data is a crucial aspect of quantitative literacy in the 21st century, leading scholars and policy makers to push for more rigorous instruction in this area rooted in statistical investigation. In this study, we examine 144 upper-elementary mathematics lessons on data and statistics topics to assess the extent to which instruction in this sample meets reformers' goals. Analyses of videos and transcripts suggest that sample lessons emphasized the analysis of data through calculations and graph construction. However, they less often featured statistical investigation, with minimal emphasis on question formulation, data collection, and interpretation and with little to no attention paid to the concept of variability. We also note issues with the accuracy of statistics content presented to students.



RESULTS suggest focusing improvement efforts on all aspects of statistical investigation and considering ways to build elementary teachers' content knowledge of statistics.