Mandau MBH. Sex Cult. 2020; 24(1): 72-93.
'Dick pics' are self-taken pictures of penises sent by men via digital devices such as smartphones. Although the unsolicited sending of dick pics has become an object of public and academic attention, few empirical studies have investigated this phenomenon. Based on data from seven same-sex focus group interviews with young adults this qualitative study explores personal experiences with receiving and sending unsolicited dick pics and collective understandings of this phenomenon.
