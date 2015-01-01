Abstract

Child sexual abuse (CSA) is a prevalent issue that is often addressed through prevention programs directly implemented with children. However, as explored using an ecological systems lens, multiple, interconnected factors may influence CSA, each of which must be considered in prevention efforts. Specifically, at an individual level, race, gender, ability, knowledge, and developmental level and age may impact a child's risk of experiencing sexual abuse. Families, professionals, and perpetrators within the child's microsystem may directly impact a child's experience with sexual abuse, and they may be impacted by the exosystem which can encompass elements such as media and curriculum. Furthermore, each of these spheres of influence may be impacted by the macrosystem, including cultural beliefs and practices around race, gender, sexuality, power, and justice. As with the children themselves, each of these variables change with time (i.e., chronosystem). This review highlights elements within each tier, exploring how it may impact--and be impacted by--child sexual abuse.

