Lantz B. Crime Delinq. 2020; 66(1): 93-122.
Co-offenders commit more violent offenses than solo offenders, in part due to collective behavior processes that exacerbate behavior in groups. But, different co-offenders likely experience these processes differently. Following this, this research examines the relationship between co-offending, group sex and age composition, and violence using National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) data.
