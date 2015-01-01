Abstract

We aim to analyze the association between temperature and assault at highly disaggregated spatial units with great temporal resolution to investigate their spatiotemporal dynamics. We applied generalized linear mixed models (GLMMs) to assault and weather data from 2015, aggregated weekly at 424 subdistricts in Seoul, South Korea, controlling for various socioeconomic and environmental variables. Analyses revealed a positive and significant linear association between temperature and assaults and a few small but significant interaction effects that relate to an increase in assaults. A more enhanced understanding of the spatiotemporal relationship between temperature and crime would provide useful implications for targeted crime prevention and resource allocations.

