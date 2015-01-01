|
O’Brien S, Federici FM. Disaster Prev. Manage. 2019; 29(2): 129-143.
(Copyright © 2019, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to highlight the role that language translation can play in disaster prevention and management and to make the case for increased attention to language translation in crisis communication.
Language: en
Crisis communication; Cross-cultural barriers; Emergency responses; Linguistic vulnerability; Translation studies