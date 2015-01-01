Abstract

In recent years, there are more and more applications of traffic violation monitoring in some countries. The present work aims to analyze the vehicle speeds nearby road traffic violation monitoring area on urban main roads and find out the impact of road traffic violation monitoring on the vehicle speeds. A representative urban main road section was selected and the traffic flow was recorded by camera method. The vehicle speeds before, within, and after the road traffic violation monitoring area were obtained by the calculation method. The speed data was classified and processed by SPSS software and mathematical method to establish the vehicle speed probability density models before, within, and after the road traffic violation monitoring area. The results show that the average speed and maximum speed within the traffic violation monitoring area are significantly slower than those before and after the traffic violation monitoring area. 70.1% of the vehicles before the road traffic violation monitoring area were speeding, and 80.2% of the vehicles after the road traffic violation monitoring area were speeding, while within the road traffic violation monitoring area, the speeding vehicles were reduced to 15.9%. When vehicles pass through the road traffic violation monitoring area, the vehicle speeds tend to first decrease and subsequently increase. In its active area, road traffic violation monitoring can effectively regulate driving behaviors and reduce speeding, but this effect is limited to the vicinity of the traffic violation monitoring. The distribution of vehicle speeds can be calculated from vehicle speed probability density models.

