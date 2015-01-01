Abstract

Overflow identification and control at urban road intersection is a derivative problem of oversaturation control. The existing cross-section detector uses the road cross-section occupation of vehicles to identify the overflow state; then, the downstream road condition is often ignored. At present, more and more advanced traffic detection technologies, such as vehicle-to-infrastructure and wide-area radar, can provide reliable data for accurate overflow identification. In this paper, a new method of overflow identification and control at intersections is proposed by using advanced wide-area radar detection data. As a detector for specific segment of road, the wide-area radar can detect the traffic flow data in a certain range of road and provide more data types. Therefore, the average speed and space occupancy of the effective detection road segment are selected as subindicators to establish the comprehensive identification index of overflow identification. Then, the overflow control strategy is developed considering the traffic demand of the overflow phase and the nonoverflow phase. It is proved that the method is more accurate and effective in overflow identification and control by using simulation experiment of field data.

