Abstract

The aim of this study was to evaluate the effects of driver-related factors on crash involvement of four different types of commercial vehicles--express buses, local buses, taxis, and trucks--and to compare outcomes across types. Previous studies on commercial vehicle crashes have generally been focused on a single type of commercial vehicle; however, the characteristics of drivers as factors affecting crashes vary widely across types of commercial vehicles as well as across study sites. This underscores the need for comparative analysis between different types of commercial vehicles that operate in similar environments. Toward these ends, we analyzed 627,594 commercial vehicle driver records in South Korea using a mixed logit model able to address unobserved heterogeneity in crash-related data. The estimated outcomes showed that driver-related factors have common effects on crash involvement: greater experience had a positive effect (diminished driver crash involvement), while traffic violations, job change, and previous crash involvement had negative effects. However, the magnitude of the effects and heterogeneity varied across different types of commercial vehicles. The findings support the contention that the safety management policy of commercial drivers needs to be set differently according to the vehicle type. Furthermore, the variables in this study can be used as promising predictors to quantify potential crash involvement of commercial vehicles. Using these variables, it is possible to proactively identify groups of accident-prone commercial vehicle drivers and to implement effective measures to reduce their involvement in crashes.

