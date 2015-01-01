Abstract

The modeling of car-following behavior is an attractive research topic in traffic simulation and intelligent transportation. The driver plays an important role in car following but is ignored by most car-following models. This paper presents a novel car-following driver model, which can retain aspects of human driving styles. First, simulated car-following data are generated by using the speed control driver model and the real-world driving behavior data if the real-world car-following data are not available. Then, the car-following driver model is established by imitating human driving maneuver during real-world car following. This is accomplished by using a neural network-based learning control paradigm and car-following data. Finally, the FTP-72 driving cycle is borrowed as the speed profile of the leading vehicle for the model test. The driving style is quantitatively analyzed by A esd . The results show that the proposed car-following driver model is capable of retaining the naturalistic driving styles while well accomplishing the car-following task with the error of relative distance mostly less than 5 meters for every driving styles.

