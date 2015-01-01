Abstract

To comprehensively understand the research progress of the fleet scheduling for hazardous materials, the study has summarized the corresponding research results from three aspects (a) hazardous materials transportation risk, (b) route optimization, and (c) fleet scheduling, and then pointed out potential problems from six aspects: (a) the coupling risk of the transport fleet; (b) the screening of time and space for the transport of hazardous materials; (c) the scheduling optimization for transport fleets; (d) taking insufficient account of transport risks fairness; (e) insufficient robustness of scheduling schemes; and (f) lacking of research results on fleet scheduling of transport in the context of antiterrorism. After that, by considering the existing shortcomings of the current research, five research directions are presented that should be further explored in the future. Subsequently, both rough set and association rule theory is applied to explore the cause chain of transportation accidents for hazardous materials, and analyze the mechanism of transport accident for hazardous materials. Next, the Bayesian network is presented to predict the accident rate of hazardous materials transportation under different temporal and spatial conditions, and the dynamic rolling scheduling method of hazardous materials transport fleet is constructed under normal and antiterrorism background.

