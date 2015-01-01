Abstract

Highway navigation is often affected by complex topography, and the flat curve plays an important role in the horizontal alignment design of a highway. Many curves are formed, where visibility could be decreased. Thus, the indicative function of a traffic sign plays a crucial role in ensuring driving safety at the curve. Due to the blocked visibility, the probability of the traffic sign occlusion at the curve of operating highways is quite high. It is urgent to consider the clearing obstructions around traffic signs at curves during highway construction. In this study, the potential of visual occlusion for traffic signs on curved highways was investigated. Firstly, the driver's visibility window that contains traffic signs was defined and criteria of visual occlusion were proposed. Secondly, a geometric occlusion design formula was established to mimic the visual recognition process of traffic signs on a curved highway, yielding the formula to calculate the visibility window. Finally, the occlusion design formula was applied into a case study of the Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau Expressway (Hunan section), in which visibility windows were calculated and analyzed. The obtained results verified the correctness and effectiveness of the occlusion design formula developed in this study.

