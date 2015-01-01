Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze motor vehicle accidents in two different traffic environments and compare differences in severity between both regions.



METHODS: Injury data were collected by the Emergency Medicine and Traffic Accident Research Team as part of the Korean In-Depth Accident Study. Patients admitted to emergency medical centers located in Wonju, Gangwon province (population 345,143, rural, group A) and Bucheon, Gyeonggi province (population 870,735, urban, group B) between January 2011 and December 2017 were included for analysis. Injury severity was classified into four categories based on Injury Severity Score (ISS): minor (1≤ <9), moderate (9≤ <15), major (15≤ <25), and critical (≥25).



RESULTS: Overall, 1,807 patients were included (group A, 1,484; group B, 323). There was a higher proportion of daytime accidents, accidents involving larger cars, passenger injuries, and accidents involving lack of seat belt use in group A than in group B. The mean ISS value was 8.98 in group A and 4.62 in group B (P<0.001). Minor (20.4% vs. 10.8%) and major/critical (15.7% vs. 5.0%) injuries were more frequent in group A than group B (P<0.001). Patient ratios (A/B) for each ISS classification were 0.76 (minor), 1.89 (moderate), 3.43 (major), and 2.77 (critical). The factors showing a significant relationship with severity were driver's seat (P=0.037) and no seat belt (P<0.001).



CONCLUSION: Patients in a rural city who visited the emergency room owing to motor vehicle accidents had more severe injuries than those in an urban city.

