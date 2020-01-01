|
Citation
Lukavičiūtė L, Ganceviciene R, Navickas P, Navickas A, Grigaitiene J, Zouboulis CC. Dermatology 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Departments of Dermatology, Venereology, Allergology, and Immunology, Dessau Medical Center, Brandenburg Medical School Theodor Fontane, Dessau, Germany, christos.zouboulis@klinikum-dessau.de.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Karger Publishers)
DOI
PMID
32252051
Abstract
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVE: Skin diseases, especially those with visible manifestation, are considered to cause a major influence on global mental health. Therefore, we determined the prevalence and severity of anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation in a large sample of patients with facial dermatoses, namely acne, rosacea, folliculitis, and perioral dermatitis.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Acne; Anxiety; Depression; Folliculitis; Perioral dermatitis; Rosacea; Suicide