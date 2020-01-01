Abstract

In recent years, cases of child abuse that result in injuries and death have occurred from time to time in China, and there may be more undetected child abuse cases. However, many pediatricians and forensic doctors lack professional knowledge and formal training in detecting child abuse, which leads to the missed diagnosis, misdiagnosis and misidentification of many cases of child abuse. This paper reviews a large number of relevant domestic and foreign literatures, combined with practical work experience and China's national conditions, preliminarily summarizes the main points of clinical diagnosis and forensic identification of child abuse cases, in order to provide some help for early detection, accurate identification of child abuse cases and timely and effective treatment and protection for abused children.



题目: 虐待儿童致皮肤损伤及骨折的法医学意义.

摘要: 近年来，我国虐待儿童致伤、致死的案件时有发生，未被发现的虐待儿童案件可能更多。而许多儿科医生和法医都缺乏虐待儿童方面的专业知识及正规培训，导致许多虐待儿童案件被漏诊、误诊及错误鉴定的发生。本文复习了国内外相关文献，结合实际工作经验及我国国情，初步总结出关于虐待儿童案件的临床诊断及法医学鉴定要点，以期为虐待儿童案件的早期发现、准确鉴定及受虐儿童得到及时有效的治疗保护提供一些帮助。.

关键词: 法医学；虐待儿童；创伤和损伤；皮肤；骨折；综述.

