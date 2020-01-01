Abstract

The number of death from insulin overdose, including accidental poisoning, suicide and homicide, is increasing these years. The forensic diagnosis of death from insulin overdose is a tough task. Glucose is the main energy source of the brain. Therefore, hypoglycemic brain damage is considered to be the main reason of death from insulin overdose. Recently, research of hypoglycemic brain damage caused by insulin overdose is gradually being paid attention in the field of forensic medicine. This paper summarizes the neuropathologic changes, pathophysiologic process and potential neural molecular markers of hypoglycemic brain damage caused by insulin overdose in terms of forensic neuropathology, providing reference for the research and practice in forensic medicine related fields.



题目: 胰岛素过量致低血糖脑损伤神经病理学研究进展.

摘要: 胰岛素意外中毒、自杀，甚至他杀致死案件日趋增多，而胰岛素过量致死的法医学诊断极为困难。葡萄糖是大脑最主要的能量来源，因此低血糖脑损伤被认为是胰岛素过量致死的主要原因。近年来，胰岛素过量致低血糖脑损伤的研究逐渐在法医学领域受到重视，本文从法医神经病理学的角度，综述胰岛素过量致低血糖脑损伤的神经病理学改变、病理生理过程及潜在神经分子标志物，为法医学相关领域的科研及实践提供借鉴。.

关键词: 法医病理学；胰岛素；脑损伤；低血糖症；综述.

