Zhang X, Li SD, Yu YG, Zhang F, Zou CB, Zou ZL, Miao QF, Zhang MT, Tang LJ, Li DR. Fa Yi Xue Za Zhi 2020; 36(1): 69-71.
Technical Research Center of Traffic Accident Identification in Guangdong, Guangzhou 510515, China.
(Copyright © 2020, Si fa bu Si fa jian ding ke xue ji shu yan jiu suo)
32250082
|
OBJECTIVE To discuss the application of 3D laser scanner and computer technology in restoration of the accident scene and reconstruction of the accident process, as well as identification of the driver-passenger relationship.
Language: zh
题目: 利用三维激光扫描技术还原事故过程及驾乘关系分析.
Language: zh
摘要: 目的 探讨三维激光扫描仪和计算机技术在还原事故现场、事故过程重建及驾乘关系鉴定中的应用。 方法 运用三维激光扫描仪对一起交通事故现场、事故车辆及与事故车辆同型号车进行扫描，计算机技术对事故现场、痕迹及事故车辆进行整合，还原事故现场，结合人体损伤，重建并分析事故过程。 结果 经三维激光扫描仪还原事故现场及重建事故过程，明确事发时吴某位于驾驶位。 结论 利用三维激光扫描技术还原事故现场、事故过程重建、分析车内人员运动轨迹更客观、科学，有助于提高道路交通事故司法鉴定的精度。.
Language: zh
关键词: 法医病理学；事故，交通；三维激光扫描；驾乘关系；现场还原；事故重建.
Language: zh
forensic medicine; accidents, traffic; three dimensional laser scan; driver relationship; site restoration; accident reconstruction