|
Citation
|
Katz C, Randall JR, Leong C, Sareen J, Bolton JM. Gen. Hosp. Psychiatry 2020; 63: 68-75.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychiatry, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; Department of Community Health Sciences, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; Department of Psychology, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; Manitoba Centre for Health Policy, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32250247
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The rates of annual emergency department (ED) visits in the United States for suicidal behaviour has nearly doubled over the last 10-15 years, with a decreased rate of hospitalizations, indicating the importance of intervention in the ED presentation. This paper describes the patterns of psychotropic use immediately before and after emergency department presentation to enhance understanding of interventions for increasing safety in these individuals.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Emergency department; Means restriction; Prescription psychotropics; Suicide