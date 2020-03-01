Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ethiopian soldiers in the IDF comprise an at-risk group for suicide. The study investigated the unique characteristics of these soldiers, compared with other suicides in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).



METHOD: The research group included all (n = 36) male soldiers born an Ethiopian family, who died by suicide during their compulsory military service in the years 1990-2017. The control group included all (n = 55) non-Ethiopian soldiers who died by suicide during their military service in the years 2009-2013. Socio-demographic, military-service, and suicide-related variables were examined.



RESULTS: Logistic regression analysis revealed that risk for suicide among Ethiopian soldiers were being incarcerated in a military prison, belonging to a bereaved family, seniority in the military service, and avoidance of help-seeking (explaining 87.8% of the variance).



DISCUSSION: Ethiopian suicide soldiers have endured heavy environmental pressure, such as financial problems and family bereavement. These circumstances could lead to conflict with the soldier's military service, resulting in absence from service or even imprisonment. When the Ethiopian soldier's distress goes un-expressed in words or actions with others, the psychological crisis signs remain unapparent to those around him, and the risk for eventual suicide is high. LIMITATIONS: The case analysis did not include retrieving information from family and relatives outside the military but was derived from archived material, collected primarily for legal purposes. This limitation was addressed by assembling objective variables and information collected prior to the suicide, along with post-mortem information collected by mental health personnel in their assessments.



