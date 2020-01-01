SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chen R, Liu J, Cao X, Duan S, Wen S, Zhang S, Xu J, Lin L, Xue Z, Lu J. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 269: 101-107.

Department of Child Psychiatry, Shenzhen Kangning Hospital, Shenzhen Mental Health Center, Shenzhen 518020, China. Electronic address: lujianping2018@email.szu.edu.cn.

10.1016/j.jad.2020.01.128

32250862

BACKGROUND: This study examined (a) the relationship that interpersonal problems and depression share with the intensity of mobile phone use and (b) their effects on suicide-related behaviors (SRBs) and self-harming behaviors among adolescents.

METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, adolescents were recruited from 11 middle and high schools in Shenzhen, China. They completed self-reported measures that assessed mobile phone use, their history of SRBs (i.e., suicidal ideation, suicidal planning, and attempted suicide) and self-harming behaviors, depression, and interpersonal problems.

RESULTS: Interpersonal problems and depression mediated the relationship between high-intensity mobile phone use and the risk for SRBs and self-harming behaviors among Chinese adolescents.

CONCLUSIONS: The findings delineate the pathways through which interpersonal problems and depression increase the risk for SRBs and self-harming behaviors among adolescents who report high-intensity mobile phone use. Future studies should develop interventions that alleviate interpersonal problems and depressive symptoms to reduce the risk for SRBs and self-harming behaviors among adolescents who report high-intensity mobile phone use.

Adolescents; Depression; Interpersonal relationship; Mobile phone use; School; Suicide

