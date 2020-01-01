|
Messina MD, Levin TL, Conrad LA, Bidiwala A. Pediatr. Pulmonol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Division Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Department of Pediatrics, Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, New York.
PMID
32251551
BACKGROUND: The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has identified a national outbreak in the United States of over 2600 cases of e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury (EVALI), including 60 deaths as of January 2020. We describe our experience in six adolescents. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We identified all pediatric patients diagnosed with EVALI by CDC guidelines over a 6-month period at our health system. Clinical presentation, hospital course, and imaging were reviewed.
e-cigarette; e-cigarette or vaping associated lung injury; vaping; vaping-induced lung injury