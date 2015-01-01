Abstract

BACKGROUND: Several studies have shown differences in the motivational processes that lead to excessive alcohol consumption among adolescents. The paper focuses on the analysis of the reasons for alcohol consumption among minors, and compare the differences according to sex, age, and level of consumption.



METHOD: A representative sample (N = 2,865) of adolescents aged 12 to 18 years (mean age 14.24, dt = 1.33) was collected. The variables abuse, binge drinking and drinking motives were evaluated using a questionnaire designed ad hoc, which identified the Cooper's four categories of motives.



RESULTS: The analyses (ANOVA, Pearson correlation, and logistic regression) showed that there were no differences between young men and women regarding consumption or binge drinking. Minors who abused alcohol experience consumption as pleasurable in itself, as an important source of intrinsic reinforcement. Conformity predicted the problematic consumption of alcohol among boys and a decrease in the frequency of binge drinking among girls. In addition, the larger group showed more presence of enhancement and social motives.



CONCLUSIONS: This study suggests that it would not be of interest to focus prevention on the negative consequences of consumption, but rather on the training of specific skills.

