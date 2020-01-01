|
Citation
|
Ferguson M, McIntyre H, Martinez L, Eygenraam J, Baker A, Procter N. Aust. J. Rural Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Research Group, Division of Health Sciences, University of South Australia, Adelaide, SA, Australia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Association for Australian Rural Nurses; National Rural Health Alliance, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32253793
|
Abstract
|
PROBLEM: Suicide is a global public health concern, particularly for those living in rural, regional and remote areas. Despite numerous prevention initiatives, suicide continues to impact individuals, families and communities. Suicide prevention networks are an innovative, community-based approach to addressing suicide within local government areas. Anecdotally, suicide prevention networks make an important contribution to suicide prevention, yet frameworks for evaluating their impact do not exist. The purpose of this project was to develop an Evaluation Toolkit to be used by suicide prevention networks throughout South Australia to monitor their impact.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
co-design; community action; measuring success; participatory action research; suicide prevention