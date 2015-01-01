|
Citation
Shin D, Kim NW, Kim MJ, Rhee SJ, Park CHK, Kim H, Yang BR, Kim MS, Choi GJ, Koh M, Ahn YM. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2020; 20(1): e286.
Affiliation
Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science, Institute of Human Behavioral Medicine, Seoul National University College of Medicine, 103 Daehak-ro, Jongno-gu, Seoul, 03080, Republic of Korea. aym@snu.ac.kr.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32252762
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The incidence and burden of depressive disorders are increasing in South Korea. There are many differences between pharmaceutically treated depression (PTD) and treatment-resistant depression (TRD), including the economic consequences; however, to our knowledge, the economic burden of depression is understudied in South Korea. Therefore, the objective of the present study was to calculate the different economic costs of PTD and TRD in South Korea, specifically by comparing several aspects of medical care.
Language: en
Keywords
Costs and cost analysis; Depression; Depressive disorder, treatment-resistant; National Health Programs