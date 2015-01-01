|
Citation
Saadi A, Choi KR, Takada S, Zimmerman FJ. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e334.
Affiliation
Department of Health Policy and Management, Fielding School of Public Health University of California, Los Angeles, 90024, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32252702
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Older adults complete suicide at a disproportionately higher rate compared to the general population, with firearms the most common means of suicide. State gun laws may be a policy remedy. Less is known about Gun Violence Restricting Order (GVRO) laws, which allow for removal of firearms from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others, and their effects on suicide rates among older adults. The purpose of this study was to examine the association of state firearm laws with the incidence of firearm, non-firearm-related, and total suicide among older adults, with a focus on GVRO laws.
Language: en
Keywords
Gun policy; Older adults; Suicide