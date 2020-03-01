SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Martín-Olalla JM. Curr. Biol. 2020; 30(7): R298-R300.

Universidad de Sevilla. Facultad de Física. Departamento de Física de la Materia Condensada. ES41012 Sevilla. Spain. Electronic address: olalla@us.es.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.cub.2020.03.007

32259498

Martín-Olalla argues that an important factor in the association between motor vehicle fatalities and the switch to Daylight Saving Time is the timing of the switch, which in the US changed with the Energy Policy Act of 2005.

Copyright © 2020 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.


Language: en
