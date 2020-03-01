CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Martín-Olalla JM. Curr. Biol. 2020; 30(7): R298-R300.
Affiliation
Universidad de Sevilla. Facultad de Física. Departamento de Física de la Materia Condensada. ES41012 Sevilla. Spain. Electronic address: olalla@us.es.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32259498
Abstract
Martín-Olalla argues that an important factor in the association between motor vehicle fatalities and the switch to Daylight Saving Time is the timing of the switch, which in the US changed with the Energy Policy Act of 2005.
Language: en