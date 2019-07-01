Abstract

BACKGROUND/PURPOSE: Dental injuries in children have functional, esthetic, and psychological effects, with consequences for the child, parent, and dentist. This study assessed the pattern of traumatic dental injuries and their relationship with predisposing factors among 12- and 15-year-old school children in Kanpur, India.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted on 1100 boys and girls aged 12 or 15 years. Anterior permanent teeth were examined based on the modified Ellis classification. Type of damage, size of incisal overjet, and adequacy of lip coverage were also recorded. Chi-square tests and multiple regression analysis were used for statistical analysis.



RESULTS: The prevalence of traumatic dental injuries to anterior teeth was 10.9%. Age and gender distribution indicated that most injuries occurred in 15-year-old age group (11.3%) and among boys (11.5%). The gender-related difference was statistically significant (p < 0.024). Maxillary central incisors (83.7%) were frequently involved. The predominant injury type was enamel fracture (68.3%) mainly due to falls (52.5%). Increased overjet, inadequate lip coverage, type of school, and gender were significant contributing factors for traumatic dental injuries.



CONCLUSION: Study reveals the frequency and cause of traumatic injuries to anterior teeth, which assists in identifying risk groups and treatment needs in order to establish effective preventive strategies.



© 2019 Association for Dental Sciences of the Republic of China. Publishing services by Elsevier B.V.

Language: en